Arsenal hammered PSV upon their return to the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners ran out as 4-0 winners against the Dutch side in what was an incredibly one-sided game, and every single one of Arsenal’s players shone brightly.

Well, almost all of them.

Indeed, while watching this game, it was easy to forget that one of the big headlines heading into the game was surrounding the goalkeeper situation.

David Raya has snatched the number one spot from Aaron Ramsdale, but he barely had a touch against PSV, and according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on the Arsenal YouTube channel, the Spaniard may have been getting a bit frustrated about having nothing to do.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Raya frustrated

Clarke spoke about the goalkeeper.

“We looked a quality side tonight and that bodes well. When we had to defend their tricky wingers it wasn’t easy, but we didn’t really give them many clear-cut opportunities. David Raya didn’t have to make a save of note did he? He was probably a bit frustrated thinking ‘come on, I want something spectacular.’” Clarke said.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Won’t have minded

Goalkeepers do love it when they’re right in the mix in big games like this, but, it has to be said that Raya probably won’t have minded his lack of action last night.

At the end of the day, Raya is a professional, and he won’t have come off the pitch after a 4-0 win feeling anything but jubilation.

Raya has barely had a save to make since coming in for Arsenal, but he has two clean sheets after two games, and he can’t be annoyed with that return so far.

Raya may well have more to do this weekend in the north London derby.