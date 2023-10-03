‘Frustrated’ 26-year-old still has huge potential at Tottenham, he can be a star under Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison still has so much untapped potential, and he’s about to start showing it under his new boss Ange Postecoglou.

That’s off the back of a very exciting performance for Richarlison against Liverpool on Sunday.

Although he didn’t get his goal, Richarlison provided a brilliant assist for Son Heung-Min and gave Joe Gomez all kinds of issues.

The Brazilian has been in and out of the team under Ange, and has clearly been struggling with confidence issues.

But the forward showed clear signs of what he can still offer this Tottenham project on Saturday.

Be it central or out wide, 26-year-old Richarlison still has the potential to be a world-class player for Tottenham.

Richarlison has proved his ability on the biggest stage for Brazil over the years, and it’s not a coincidence that he’s always been picked.

The forward has the star factor, and although he can be frustrating at times, he should soon find his consistency again.

Richarlison is lacking the composure he showed in front of goal at Watford and Everton, but that will come.

Richarlison has as much potential as any player at Tottenham

Of course, Richarlison’s biggest obstacle may be game time.

Although Postecoglou does seem very willing to give the Brazilian his fair chance, he has also spent £48m on Brennan Johnson.

And alongside fellow new signing Manor Solomon, ‘frustrated’ Richarlison will have to share his chances.

That wouldn’t be an issue were Tottenham to have a plethora of games this season.

However, an early EFL cup exit and no European football this year means the calendar is light in North London.

And it does seem that Richarlison needs a certain level of faith and consistency in his Tottenham selection to find his composure again and realise his potential.

Richarlison is far from a forgotten man at Tottenham, just look at Saturday.

But one or two may have overlooked just how much the Brazilian still has to give.