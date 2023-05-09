‘From what I’m told’: Phil Hay shares what he’s been hearing about Sam Allardyce’s training at Leeds now











Sam Allardyce has come into Leeds as the interim manager, and he’s done exactly what has been expected of him in training so far.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Allardyce has been focusing almost solely on defensive work in training so far.

The journalist says that there was loads and loads of defensive work done ahead of the game against Manchester City at the weekend, with the Leeds manager solely focusing on how to keep the ball out of the net as he tries to keep the Whites in the Premier League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Allardyce drilling Leeds

Hay shared what he’s heard about Allardyce’s training.

“There was a hell of a lot of defensive work done I am told before that City game., A lot based on positioning, tracking players and everything else. He said quite openly that the goalkeeper and the back four is where he had to start. From what I’m told that is what the focus has been on,” Hay said.

Almost worked

We may joke about Allardyce’s negative football or his drab style of play, but the plan against Man City almost worked.

Leeds defended quite well against City, and the two goals that Ilkay Gundogan managed to score were born of moments of brilliance rather than defensive lapses.

There really wasn’t much more that Leeds could do against City, and if Allardyce can have his team that tight at the back for these next three games, then Leeds could well have a fighting chance of keeping themselves in the Premier League next season.

It’s simple stuff, but Allardyce has already started to work his ways at Leeds.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

