‘From what I hear’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal think 28-year-old will be so important for them next season

Arsenal think that Leandro Trossard has what it takes to be a big player for them next season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking about the Belgian on the Here We Go podcast.

The Italian journalist claims that Arsenal are very happy with Trossard’s ability and they are convinced that he can be a player who will help them a lot next season as Champions League football rolls into the Emirates for the first time in half a decade.

Arsenal excited about Trossard

Romano shared what he knows about the 28-year-old.

“From what I hear they are very happy with Trossard for example. Many times I see players linked in that position, but they are happy with Trossard. They are convinced he is a player who can help a lot next season with Champions League football. At the moment they’re not that obsessed with strikers,” Romano said.

Exactly who you need

Trossard may not be the most exciting player in the Arsenal team, but these are the types of player you need if you’re going to fight on four fronts next season.

Not only is he a great rotation option and incredibly talented, he has a knack of turning up in big games, and that’s what you need in the Champions League.

Trossard has scored a hat-trick at Anfield, he knows how to play against top opposition and rip them to shreds, and in the second leg of a knockout game when the chips are down, he’s the man you want to be turning to.

Arsenal expect Trossard to play a big role for them next season, and it will be very exciting to see what the Gunners have in store for the former Brighton man.

