After months and months of speculation, Sheikh Jassim will not be buying Manchester United.

The Qatari has pulled out of the race to purchase Manchester United at this point, and it looks as though Jim Ratcliffe will instead become a new minority investor at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s not very often that one of the richest men in the world doesn’t get what he wants, and there has been plenty of speculation around whether or not the Sheikh will now go in for another Premier League club.

Daniel Levy has recently been very open about the fact he’d welcome investment at Tottenham, but speaking on Five, David Ornstein has been told by people within the industry that Sheikh Jassim will not be purchasing Tottenham in the near future.

Sheikh Jassim not buying Tottenham

Ornstein shared what he knows about Spurs’ future.

“From people I speak to around the industry, they do not expect that to be Tottenham if they do go again. Unless things change, and things do change in this industry, I wouldn’t put much emphasis on that one,” Ornstein said.

Where next?

It sounds as though Tottenham won’t be purchased by the Qataris anytime soon, but make no mistake about it, Sheikh Jassim will surely still be in the market for a football club.

You don’t just give up on a potential investment like this. He’s an ultra-rich billionaire who clearly wants the status attached to owning a top club.

It won’t be Tottenham by the sounds of things, but there are plenty more fish in the sea, in both the Premier League and beyond.

Sheikh Jassim is certainly a figure that we should be keeping an eye on in the coming years as the ever-changing landscape of football ownership continues to evolve.