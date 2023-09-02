Tottenham have had a very bright start to this season.

The north London club have entered a new era under Ange Postecoglou, and they’re now looking to push forward and get back amongst the big boys after a period out in the cold.

Postecoglou is making a serious impact on the pitch so far with his team playing a beautiful style and getting good results, but it sounds as though he’s also making a real impact off the pitch too.

Indeed, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, everyone at Spurs is speaking positively about Postecoglou and his personality behind the scenes.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Postecoglou’s rave reviews

Mokbel shared what he’s heard about the Spurs manager.

“All of the chat that I’m getting out of Tottenham from my contacts there and my connections there has been nothing but positive. He is an amiable guy, he’s straight up and down and he tells it how it is, that’s all you want as a player,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Great start

It has to be said that Postecoglou’s start to life at Tottenham has been utterly fantastic, and we can understand why he’s earning such rave reviews.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, and it will be interesting to hear if the same sort of things are being said when Spurs, inevitably, hit a sticky patch later in the season.

Tottenham aren’t going to just keep having positive results, and we still have a lot to learn about Postecoglou and how he copes with getting up after being knocked down.

The Australian has started brilliantly, but it remains to be seen if he is truly the answer to all of Tottenham’s prayers.