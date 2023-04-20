From Liverpool’: Journalist shares what he’s hearing from within Anfield about Ryan Gravenberch now











Neil Jones has shared what he’s heard about Ryan Gravenberch from his sources at Liverpool.

Speaking on The RedMen TV, the journalist gave an update on the Dutch midfielder after the Merseyside club were strongly linked with a move for the Bayern Munich star.

Jones is led to believe that Liverpool would be open to signing him at the right price, but the inkling he is getting from those within Anfield is that there is not much confidence that Bayern Munich will indeed be keen to sell the 20-year-old just one year after signing him from Ajax.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern may not sell

Jones shared what he’s heard on Gravenberch.



“He’s only 20, he has potential, maybe they might think ‘why would we give away an asset at this point’. They’re not soft Bayern Munich and that’s the big decision,” Jones said.



“The player would quite like to leave and Liverpool would be open to signing him, especially if the price would be decent. The inkling you get from Liverpool is that Bayern might not sell him.”

Why would they?

Bayern Munich may not sell Gravenberch this summer, and, to be honest, they shouldn’t.

They bought Gravenberch as a 20-year-old prospect, they shouldn’t just get rid after one year.

Players like this are long-term projects. He showed how good he can be during his time at Ajax, and the fact that Liverpool want him is a true testament to his abilities.

As frustrating as it must be for Gravenberch to not have played much football this season, the reality is that he has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, and Bayern will likely want to see what he can do rather than just shipping him out at the first possible opportunity.

Bayern are right to keep the faith in this young man.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all