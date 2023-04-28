French media blast Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes after his display vs Man City











Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has come under some serious criticism following his performance against Manchester City this week.

The Brazilian has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. He has had an incredible campaign, but his level, like most of his teammates’, dropped against the champions.

French newspaper L’Equipe released their player ratings yesterday, and Gabriel will not like what’s said about him.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba formed the best defensive partnership in the Premier League this season.

The two centre-halves were outstanding for Arsenal and are among the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Gabriel’s game has clearly been affected since Saliba’s injury. The Brazilian’s level has dropped, and that became overly evident when he came up against Erling Haaland on Wednesday.

L’Equipe gave Gabriel a 2/10 rating, making him the worst-rated player on the pitch. They say he had a ‘nightmare’ and have branded Mikel Arteta’s decision to have him mark Haaland as ‘not a great idea’.

The newspaper further wrote that Gabriel was ‘making too many mistakes’ throughout the 90 minutes, which eventually cost Arsenal the chance to take anything away from the game.

TBR View:

No Arsenal player was up to their usual standards against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola got his tactics spot on, and the way City played from the first minute till the last showed how much better they were than the young Gunners.

Gabriel had a difficult game, but he’s not the only one who struggled. He should dust himself off now and be prepared to take on a Chelsea side, who will be much easier to face next week.

If Gabriel has a good game, Arsenal should be able to return to winning ways.

