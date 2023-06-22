Sergio Reguilon is pretty much free to leave Tottenham this summer.

That is according to Charlie Eccleshare who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the Spanish defender.

According to the journalist, Reguilon is more or less free to leave Tottenham now, despite the fact the message from Spurs has been that every player will have a clean slate under Ange Postecoglou.

Reguilon spent last season out on loan at Atletico Madrid, and while he’s due to return to Spurs for pre-season, it doesn’t look as though he will be back in north London on a permanent basis.

Reguilon free to leave

Eccleshare shared what he knows about the £32m player.

“Perisic I wouldn’t be surprised if he moved on and Reguilon is free to go more or less. Look the line from Spurs and from Postecoglou is that everyone will arrive with a clean slate and they will look at them, but my sense is that Reguilon and Perisic are more likely to move on than the others,” Eccleshare said.

Shame

It’s a real shame that Reguilon’s time at Tottenham hasn’t worked out.

The full-back looked like a real gem when he arrived back in 2020, but sadly, it just hasn’t worked out for him at all.

To be honest, the turmoil at Tottenham in recent years really hasn’t helped his case, but it has to be said that he’s played his own part in his downfall as well.

Reguilon could be brilliant at the right club, but sadly, Tottenham Hotspur isn’t the right place for him right now.