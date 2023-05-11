Free agent about to decide on his future after claims Arsenal want him - Romano











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal target Mahmoud Dahoud will be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been linked to Dahoud for a while now and this is a huge update in their pursuit of the midfielder. The 27-year-old’s contract expires in the summer.

Romano tweeted: “Mahmoud Dahoud will make a decision on his future club soon.

“Premier League clubs approached him over free deal and looks most likely destination — while there’s interest also from Serie A.

“Dahoud will leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent in the next weeks.”

With such a top player available on a free transfer, it would be no shock to see many clubs start to put in contract offers for the Germany international.



Arsenal target Dahoud available on free transfer

The Gunners have looked good in central midfield this season. Despite this, adding another player of great quality like Dahoud would be a great option.

The German has proven he can defend and attack at Borussia Dortmund and this is a great asset for any club to have.

Arsenal should definitely look to pick Dahoud up on a free transfer. It is practically a big bargain to be able to not have to pay direct money to a club for the player.

The “great footballer” is on around £66,000-a-week at Dortmund. With other clubs circling for the midfielder, the Gunners may have to pay a little bit more. But it shouldn’t be a massive amount.

Arsenal will also be competing in the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.

A lot of players at Arsenal are quite young. Therefore, it would be great to get someone in like Dahoud as he has experience in this competition.

