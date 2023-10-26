Fraser Forster says £22m Tottenham ace is the most skilful player on the team

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster says Spurs forward Son Heung-min is the most skilful player on the team.

The England international was speaking to the official Tottenham website, who interviewed him for their latest “Getting to know” column.

The Spurs media team asked Forster a number of questions about his personal and professional life.

These ranged from the biggest influences on the Tottenham ace’s career to the last time he wore a tie.

On the subject of who Forster felt was the most skilful player in the Spurs team, he had to think a little.

“That’s a difficult one but I’d say Sonny,” he said. “He’s got great feet, he’s fast, skilful, he’s a very good player.”

Son Heung-min rising to the occasion at Spurs

Son impressed for Tottenham last time out, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side triumph against Fulham on Monday night.

The £22million man opened the scoring in the 36th minute, curling home after Micky van de Ven cut out Calvin Bassey’s poor pass.

James Maddison went on to make it 2-0 in the second half, Son teeing him up to slot home after another Bassey pass was cut out.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Son has well and truly stepped up to the plate for Tottenham this season.

Ange Postecoglou has made the 31-year-old his captain, and also moved him into the centre-forward position.

Son has been excelling on both fronts. He’s not only leading the team well, but he’s also getting goals and assists on board.

His efforts have been crucial in helping Tottenham go top of the Premier League table after nine games.

It’s great to see Son finally get the spotlight and recognition he deserves at Spurs. He is an outstanding player on and off the pitch.

And to think Tottenham only paid a reported £22million to sign him eight years ago. Arguably one of the bargains of the century.