Frank Leboeuf says William Saliba is Arsenal's most important player











A number of players can be considered in the player of the year conversation when it comes to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and have seen a number of key players perform to their highest standard all season long.

But while a lot of attention has been given to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabi Martinelli, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf thinks William Saliba is the main man.

Fantastic

Saliba returned to Arsenal in the summer after a loan spell with Marseille saw him make his name over in France.

And speaking on the ESPN FC Podcast, former Blues ace Leboeuf believes Saliba deserves huge credit for his role.

When asked who’d been the main man this season, Leboeuf believes Saliba has to be in the conversation.

“I will go for Saliba. What I see from him from the first day to now is absolutely fantastic. He’s still a very young player and of course he’s not on the offensive line so maybe we don’t see him as much. But the way he conducts the defence, and the way he plays, how he anticipates the game, for me makes him the most influential player for the Gunners,” Leboeuf said.

“I think he has stabilised the defence. He’s the first to serve the players in the middle of the park properly. So Saliba has to get a lot of credit for Arsenal’s results.”

TBR’s View: Saliba a monster for Arsenal

Alongside Gabriel at the back, William Saliba has been outstanding. He and the Brazilian have formed the bedrock of this Arsenal side which has been so exceptional.

For Saliba, the key now for the club is getting him tied down to a fresh contract. The Frenchman has yet to sign new terms and there’ll be some nerves at the club that he might have his head turned.

Leboeuf is right though. Saliba has been outstanding and he’s one of a number of Arsenal players who could be their player of the year.