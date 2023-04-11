Frank LeBoeuf believes Spurs and Newcastle target Hakim Ziyech needs a new club











Pundit Frank LeBoeuf believes Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech needs to leave the Blues in order to play the consistent game time he deserves.

The attacking winger has been recently linked to fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Newcastle in the last transfer window.

The Moroccan international was meant to leave the London club in the January transfer window, but the move fell through on deadline day.

The player has shown his quality, but has not been consistent. With Chelsea signing so many players in his position he has found it hard to feature.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Frank LeBoeuf wants Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea

With many clubs circling for his signature, there is no doubt Ziyech could still find a top club where he would be one of their key players.

The Mirror revealed that LeBoeuf was asked who he believes should leave Chelsea. He said: “Well, definitely Ziyech. The guy is not happy, and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he’s the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost.

“So I wish him to go somewhere else where he can show to the world he’s still the Ziyech that we have seen when he played for Ajax.”

The 30 year old has managed over 100 goals and over 100 assists throughout his career. To have a player who can both score and create goals is something any top club would love to have.

He is struggling at Chelsea, but given consistent football and Ziyech would thrive. He would definitely be a good signing for either Newcastle or Spurs.

It is understandable why LeBoeuf wants the star to leave Chelsea. It would not be a shock to see him make a move in the summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

