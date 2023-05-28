Frank Lampard reacts as Everton beat Bournemouth to avoid relegation











Everton managed to get the job done at home against Bournemouth today with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning winner proving enough.

With Leicester winning, Everton knew that anything but three points would have seen them down. Leeds were being hammered by Spurs, which made the result at Elland Road irrelevant in the end.

Of course, it’s now two seasons running the Toffees have survived on the final day. Last season, Frank Lampard led them to safety by the skin of their teeth.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And after overseeing a rotten finish to the season at Chelsea, Lampard offered up his immediate reaction to Everton staying up.

“I’m really happy for Everton. I know there are people who care of that club; fair play, it is a huge football club and deserves to be in the Premier League,” Lampard told BBC Sport.

Lampard will now step away from the game again as Mauricio Pochettino takes over at Chelsea. The former England midfielder’s stock may well have taken a hit and it remains to be seen if clubs want him.

For Everton, they’ll get to play their final season at Goodison in the Premier League.

Lampard clearly cares

For all the critics Frank Lampard has had over his career and in management especially, he clearly is a man who cares.

He did well at Everton last year to help them survive and he’s just not quite been able to get things going since.

Everton are one of the top flight’s mainstays and it’s strange to see them struggling so much. Lampard, like most Everton fans, will be hoping the blip is over and they can kick on.