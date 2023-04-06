Frank Lampard heaps praise on Liverpool target Mason Mount











Frank Lampard has been appointed as the interim manager at Chelsea and he has piled the praise on Liverpool target Mason Mount.

It has been widely reported that the attacking midfielder is a player that Liverpool want. This season, Mount has been in and out of the Chelsea team. This has been due to injury and also the preference of the manager.

Now that Lampard is back in charge for a short period, many have been wondering whether Mount will get straight back into the starting XI.

If Lampard was to do well, he could rejuvenate Mount. The player also has a contract which expires in the summer of 2024.

Frank Lampard discusses Liverpool transfer target Mason Mount

Lampard is a Chelsea legend, and he will have a huge say in the future of some players, even if he is only at the club until the summer.

His latest comments show how much he rates the Englishman. Fabrizio Romano revealed these quotes. He tweeted out Frank Lampard’s latest comments on Mount. He said: “Mason Mount has always been a fantastic player for me. I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He’s a huge player for Chelsea”.

This season, Mount has been a shadow of his former self. In his 33 appearances in all competitions, Mount has only three goals and six assists.

Last season, Mount managed 13 goals and 16 assists, so you can see why Lampard rates him so highly. To have a midfielder who can score and assist is a great asset to have. You can also see why Liverpool want to 24 year old.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, they could get a cut-price deal for Mount.

