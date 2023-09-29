Franck Ribery reacts to what £180k-a-week Tottenham player has posted on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic has taken to Instagram with an update on his recovery from injury.

Some of the Spurs star’s peers, including Franck Ribery, have responded to wish him well in his recovery.

Last week, Tottenham announced that Perisic suffered an ACL injury during non-contact training.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs said he would undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Perisic has gone under the knife in Austria and will now commence his rehabilitation.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a picture of himself on crutches.

He wrote: ‘A massive thank you to Dr. Fink and his colleagues for their hard work and dedication.

‘Getting back on my feet slowly but surely.’

Ribery, his former teammate at Bayern Munich, posted a hands-up emoji and a heart.

Meanwhile, Croatia teammate Dejan Lovren wrote: “Son, you don’t need a right, easy left!”

Fabrizio Romano posted two heart emojis, while Eic Maxim Choupo-Moting wrote: “Get well soon braté”.

Could Perisic be back for Tottenham before end of season?

Perisic joined Tottenham in the summer of 2022 and he has gone on to make 50 appearances, registering one goals and 14 assists.

This term, the £180,000-a-week star has made six outings in all competitions, with one start in the Carabao Cup.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that Perisic would be out for the next five to six months.

“Perisic, fantastic professional who’ll now work hard to be back and help Spurs in March/April,” he wrote on X.

“Then Euro 2024 with Croatia, feeling he can do it. Wishing him speedy recovery!”

Let’s hope that’s the case and that we get to see Perisic in action before the season’s out.