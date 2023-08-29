‘Found it really weird’: David Seaman says he was baffled by what 21-year-old Arsenal player did vs Fulham

David Seaman has suggested that he found it really weird where Bukayo Saka played the pass which led to Fulham taking the lead against Arsenal on Saturday.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast after Mikel Arteta’s side dropped points for the first time this season, drawing with the Cottagers at the Emirates.

The draw could have hardly started in more dramatic fashion. Andreas Pereira broke the deadlock in the opening minute with a – potentially mishit – finish from outside the box.

The goal came about after a really poor pass from Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old had Ben White right next to him, while there were trickier passes he could have attempted to find either Declan Rice or Martin Odegaard.

Seaman baffled by Saka pass in Arsenal draw

However, Saka ended up smashing the ball between White and Rice. But there was nowhere near enough pace on the ball for it to find its way back to Aaron Ramsdale. And that allowed Pereira to run through and finish the chance off.

Mikel Arteta immediately had his hands on his head as soon as Saka gave the ball away. And Seaman admitted that he was incredibly perplexed trying to work out what Saka was attempting with the pass he played.

“When I watched it back, I don’t even know what Saka was trying to do, or where he was trying to pass it, because when you look, there’s nobody near where he’s trying to pass it,” he told Seaman Says.

“I don’t know if he’s trying to get it back to Aaron, or I don’t know. I just found it really weird where he put the ball.”

It was almost as if Saka changed his mind at the last second, like when a player decides to cross instead of having a shot themselves and ends up getting the attempt all wrong.

In fairness, Fulham did well to swarm around the youngster. And he potentially felt that he was safe to put the ball in that area of the field. But it obviously came back to haunt Arsenal.

Saka has done so much for the Gunners over the last few years. And he is going to be an absolutely massive player for a long, long time. So the criticism of him from fans will not be too harsh.

But it was not what Arsenal needed when they are facing up to the fact that they are going to probably have to be nearly perfect to catch Manchester City this season.