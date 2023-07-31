Forward with ‘ridiculously high ceiling’ doesn’t fancy signing for Tottenham at all

Tottenham are continuing to monitor the market for replacements for Harry Kane, should they decide to sell him in the coming weeks.

Kane is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich and as time ticks by, it seems increasingly like the German outfit can get a deal done for the England skipper.

Of course, replacing Kane is going to be tough. Tottenham will need to scout out a whole host of options and in the end, it might take more than one signing to make a difference.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

One of the players they are apparently looking at is Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel. He is believed to have been mentioned in discussions over Kane.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Tel has absolutely no interest in signing for Tottenham at the moment.

Described by scouting website FoottheBall as a player with a ‘ridiculously high ceiling’, Tel is highly-rated over in Germany.

It remains to be seen what role Tel plays for Bayern this season. However, if Kane does sign and he stays, that role will become even more limited you’d think.

Tottenham will face this issue a lot

Spurs not being in Europe will post a whole host of problems for them when it comes to replacing Kane. That, and the fact the ship has been such an unsteady one in recent seasons.

Tel is obviously a big talent but really, the chances of him replacing Kane immediately are slim. And the fact he doesn’t seem to fancy the move either, is a problem for Spurs as well.

Daniel Levy will have a serious job on his hands in replacing Kane. And with players like Tel not keen, his task seems even harder.