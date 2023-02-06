Former Tottenham star Fernando Llorente spotted back in home crowd for Manchester City clash











Fernando Llorente left Tottenham Hotspur for free in 2019, but he was spotted back in the home crowd for the clash with Manchester City yesterday.

Antonio Conte’s side put in a brilliant performance in his absence as they picked up a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions.

Harry Kane deservedly grabbed the headlines after he made history with his winning goal. The 29-year-old became the club’s all-time top goalscorer after scoring a staggering 267 goals in a Spurs shirt.

But another striker who Spurs fans hold dearly, Llorente, was spotted in the crowd as he watched his former side pick up a deserved win.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Llorente spotted in Tottenham crowd for City clash

Llorente was spotted by a fan who posted a picture of the Spaniard in the crowd on Twitter.

The 37-year-old left the club on a free transfer back in 2019 as he joined Serie A outfit Napoli.

He has now been without a club since last summer but he found the time to support his former teammates yesterday.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Llorente has positive memories from playing City as the Spaniard scored a crucial goal for Spurs against Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League.

The striker scored a controversial goal during Tottenham’s thrilling 4-3 loss to City, which ultimately led to Maurcio Pochettino’s men reaching the semi-final on away goals.

He enjoyed a decent two-year spell at Spurs and despite the fact that he was used as a back-up option to Kane, he provided some big moments.

It’s great to see Llorente back in north London supporting his own teammates, especially as he was seemingly amongst the fans. He will forever be a fan-favourite at Spurs due to his heroics in the Champions League.

Show all