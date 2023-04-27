Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen says he didn't want PL return after leaving











Christian Eriksen has opened up about leaving Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the clash against Manchester United tonight.

Spurs are set to host Erik ten Hag’s side in north London tonight and it will see Eriksen return for the first time since leaving.

The 31-year-old joined Inter Milan for a fee worth £17 million back in January 2020 after he was one of the stars in Mauricio Pochettino’s side for years.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championships just 18 months later, but his comeback in the Premier League has been remarkable.

The Dane enjoyed a short spell at Brentford before joining United for free last summer and will now play at Tottenham’s stadium as an opposition player for the first time tonight.

And Eriksen has been speaking to Manchester United’s official website ahead of the clash.

Eriksen on leaving Tottenham

Eriksen opened up about leaving Spurs over three years ago and admitted that he wasn’t keen on playing for another Premier League side.

“I think I really enjoyed my time there,” he said. “We did have a very, very good team. And, every time, I’d be like no, I’m not going to leave for another team in the Premier League. I felt good at Spurs.

“You could see the opportunities for the future. Yeah, speaking [about it] is one thing but going for it is something else.

“I couldn’t see myself [elsewhere in England] so it was also why, when I left Spurs, I didn’t have the mindset of staying in the Premier League, when I wanted to leave.

“I didn’t plan on coming back but then, two years later, I was back and you never know what is going to happen in football.”

Eriksen was certainly a fan-favourite during his time at Tottenham, despite a difficult last few months at the club as he ran down his contract.

He was a pivotal part of the Tottenham side that challenged for titles under Pochettino and it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he receives tonight.

