Former Tottenham player slams Cristian Stellini after hearing what he said yesterday











Former Tottenham Hotspur man Ramon Vega has slammed Cristian Stellini on Twitter after hearing what the acting head coach said yesterday.

Tottenham are set to face Brighton tomorrow and it seems crucial that they pick up three points after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday evening.

Stellini’s men chucked away a promising position at Goodison Park and have now dropped down into fifth place as a result.

The Italian spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of a crunch clash against Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who also have an outside chance of finishing in the top-four.

He mentioned how crucial the home advantage will be for Spurs on Saturday, but his comments didn’t go down well with Ramon Vega.

Vega slams Stellini

Vega took to Twitter on Thursday evening and claimed that Stellini has ‘no clue’ about the unrest amongst Tottenham fans.

In a surprising dig at the acting head coach, Vega said Tottenham need more ‘characters’ at the club after watching a short clip of Stellini’s press conference yesterday.

It seems a bit harsh from Vega considering Stellini has been thrown into a difficult situation at Tottenham.

The 48-year-old is currently trying to navigate the side through a spell where there has been plenty happening behind the scenes at Spurs.

Of course, Fabio Paratici stepped away from his duties as managing director of football last week after his ban from football activity was extended worldwide by FIFA.

Many Spurs fans were left underwhelmed on Monday night after yet another lacklustre display indicated that Stellini won’t be implementing any radical changes after Conte’s departure.

But that must rest on the club’s shoulders as they ultimately took the decision to name Stellini as acting head coach, a man who has worked as Conte’s assistant for the past four years.

