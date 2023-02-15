Former Tottenham midfielder Sandro spotted in away end at San Siro last night











Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro was spotted in the away end as Spurs fell to defeat at the San Siro last night, reports The Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte’s men paid the price for shipping an early goal and will now face the task of bouncing back from 1-0 down during the second leg next month.

It didn’t go according to plan for Spurs last night, but they have fond memories of playing at the San Siro, particularly against AC Milan.

The north Londoners picked up a 1-0 win against the Italian giants in the Champions League during the 2010-11 campaign.

Peter Crouch bagged the winner after a brilliant run from Aaron Lennon, but Sandro also featured in midfield on the night.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

And the Brazilian midfielder joined the Tottenham fans in the away end at the San Siro last night – 12 years after that memorable evening in Milan.

Sandro spotted at the San Siro

The Daily Mail reports that Sandro was spotted in the away end as he rocked up to support his old side.

The 33-year-old was mobbed by fans as he waited in line to get into the San Siro.

Sandro racked up a total of 106 appearances for Spurs before he was eventually sold by Mauricio Pochettino for just £6 million back in 2014.

The Brazilian was unfortunate to suffer a serious knee injury during the season before he was sold and he wasn’t the same player when he returned.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now without a club, Sandro found the time to support his old side and it’s clear he still holds Tottenham close to his heart.

He may have been a bit underwhelmed with Tottenham’s display on the night though as Conte’s men failed to trouble Milan.

Spurs undoubtedly improved on their performance over the weekend, but they lacked ideas in the final third, with Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski way below their best on the night.

