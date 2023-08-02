The latest news suggests highly-rated Crystal Palace prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is attracting interest from a top Championship club.

Crystal Palace made huge changes to the academy to make sure it was much better and could attract top talent. This is to help the club long term.

We can already see that these changes are working and they have a top prospect in winger Rak-Sakyi. The latest news from journalist Mike McGrath has claimed that Leicester City want to sign him on loan this summer transfer window.

The journalist for The Telegraph reported: “Crystal Palace in talks with Leicester over deal for England U20 forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to go to the King Power on loan. No agreement yet but hope of deal to be struck for exciting youngster.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Rak-Sakyi could head out on loan to Leicester

The right-winger is highly-rated by those in the Crystal Palace fan base and those at the club. The 20 year-old had his first proper feel of senior football last season when he moved on loan to Charlton.

At this loan to the League One side, the attacking prospect excelled. He won the Player of the Season award at the club.

Rak-Sakyi managed to score 15 goals and nine assists whilst on loan at the club. He was also nominated for the League One Young Player of the Season.

He clearly has top potential and a high ceiling. A loan move to Leicester City this summer transfer window seems like an ideal move.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

If the winger is going to make it, he needs to shine in the lower leagues. Being given the opportunity of a loan to a recent Premier League team who are one of the favourites to win the Championship seems like a great move.

He can grow at a top team and play to a very high level. If he shines at Leicester then there is no doubting that he will be more involved at Crystal Palace in the near future.

It is massively important to get game time to improve his development and he would definitely get more game time in the Championship.