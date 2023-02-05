Former Arsenal scout says Martin Odegaard is now ‘one of the best’ in the world











Former Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao has been speaking to Spanish outlet AS and he’s labelled Martin Odegaard as ‘one of the best’ creative midfielders in the world.

Odegaard has been outstanding for Arsenal this season and he’s really taken his game to another level under Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old was handed the captain’s armband before the season got underway and he certainly hasn’t been weighed down by the extra responsibility.

The Norwegian playmaker was brought in for just £30 million from Real Madrid back in 2021 after a successful loan spell in north London.

Now, Cagigao feels he would have actually been the ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric at the Bernabeu.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cagigao labels Odegaard as ‘one of the best’ in the world

Cagigao worked as part of the Arsenal scouting team for over 20-years and has played a key role in identifying some superb talents over the years.

The Spaniard has provided an insight into his time in north London in an interview with AS and claims Odegaard is now one of the best in the world in his position.

“Surely yes [on whether Odegaard could have replaced Modric], but they are different as players,” he said.

“Odegaard was affected by arriving so young at Madrid. I had a lot of responsibility and pressure for a guy with little experience.

“That shirt weighs a lot and a footballer needs a point of maturity to consecrate himself in that demanding club. Perhaps it was too soon. He is now one of the best creative midfielders in the world.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal certainly benefited from Odegaard’s struggles in Madrid as the fee they paid for him is looking like a steal at this moment in time.

He’s been arguably the best attacking-midfielder in the league this season, scoring eight times and registering six assists in the Premier League.

It just didn’t work out for the Norwegian in La Liga but Madrid must be regretting their decision to sell him now.

Modric certainly isn’t getting any younger and despite the fact he is still producing brilliant performances at the age of 37, Madrid will be looking to replace him over the next two seasons.

Odegaard would have certainly fit the bill as a player who is able to control games from the middle of the park. But he looks more than settled in north London now and as their captain, he will play a key role in Arteta’s side over the coming years.

Show all