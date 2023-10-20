Former Arsenal man says club couldn’t believe it when they were signed 24-year-old

Former Arsenal head of academy recruitment Steve Morrow has admitted that the Gunners were surprised when they learned that Eddie Nketiah was looking set to leave Chelsea in 2015.

Morrow was speaking to The Athletic as he suggested that Arsenal were very much aware of the striker before they opened talks to bring him to the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah has been an important player for Mikel Arteta’s side over the last few years. He is closing in on a century of appearances for the club in the Premier League. And he has scored some massive goals along the way.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He may well move a step closer to the 100 this weekend when Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. And that fixture has extra significance for Nketiah given that it was the Blues who released him while he was in their academy nearly a decade ago.

Steve Morrow says Arsenal were surprised to sign Eddie Nketiah

The Athletic notes that he had joined Arsenal within five days. And Steve Morrow has suggested that Chelsea’s decision presented an opportunity that was just too good to turn down.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“We knew a little bit in advance that Eddie wasn’t going to sign with Chelsea again,” he told The Athletic. “My scouts were aware of him — he was in our database. We were quite surprised about his availability and began having some talks with the family.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“We knew his qualities. What really stood out was his goalscoring, his instinctive finishing — albeit we knew that he was probably a little bit physically behind certain others in the group.”

Striker now facing crucial period in Gunners career

Nketiah is arguably facing a pivotal moment in his Arsenal career. He turns 25 next May so he is approaching what could be the peak of his powers.

However, it is probably fair to say that he has never quite been able to silence his doubters. And Arsenal appear to be looking at strikers again ahead of the January transfer window.

The Daily Mirror reports that Ivan Toney is a top target for Arsenal in January. Should Toney arrive, there will surely be questions over Nketiah’s role.

It may not necessarily mark the end of his career at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus, in particular, does not have to play up front to get in the team.

But it would certainly make things tougher for Nketiah.