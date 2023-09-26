Forget Henderson, Liverpool now have a £15k-a-week ‘superstar’ who’s ready to work tirelessly for Klopp

Jordan Henderson’s departure from Liverpool this summer left big shoes to fill, but it now seems Curtis Jones is the player ready for the job.

That’s off the back of a fine display by Jones against West Ham United on the weekend.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Such has been the success of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild, it has surprised a few that £15k-a-week Jones has still been getting such opportunities.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have all arrived as we know.

An incredible level of competition for Jones.

However, as fans saw on Sunday, Jones has the work rate and ability to command a place in this side.

Amid his injury issues over the last year or so there had even been talk of the 22-year-old going out on loan.

Something that would be unthinkable right now.

Jones is showing that he does have the potential to be a ‘superstar’ for Jurgen Klopp.

Curtis Jones is ready to take a big role at Liverpool

Of course, Jones and Liverpool’s good performances does feed the idea that Liverpool are title challengers once again.

Despite losing Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool don’t look short of leaders.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And that’s in part because of another 22-year-old, Dominik Szoboszlai.



The Hungarian has been absolutely superb since arriving at Anfield, and he looks a shoe-in for signing of the season.

Yes he did cost Liverpool £60m, but that shouldn’t take away from just how imperious he already looks under Klopp.

Alongside Curtis Jones, Liverpool could have two real stars in the making.

And when you consider that the likes of Gravenberch are sat waiting in the wings, it’s a very positive situation.

Of course, Liverpool will now face a tough test when they head to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

And despite his performance and all this praise, it’s not necessarily a guarantee that Jones starts for Liverpool.

Klopp is blessed with a lot of different options in the middle, and he will be pragmatic in each game as always.