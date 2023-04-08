‘For the rest of the season’: Arsenal’s ‘special’ player will not play again this term - journalist











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has been discussing the injury situations at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta was quite coy about injuries ahead of the Liverpool game, hinting that one of his sidelined stars could return at Anfield on Sunday.

Many believed that Arteta was discussing either William Saliba or Eddie Nketiah, but it was put to Canton that Arteta could have been referring to Mohamed Elneny who has been out of action for quite some time now.

However, Canton said that Arteta won’t have been speaking about Elneny as he’s been told that the ‘special’ midfielder is out for the rest of the season.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Elneny won’t play again

Canton shared what he knows about Elneny.

“Dan, it’s not Elneny, because Elneny as far as I’ve been made aware is out for the rest of the season so no, it’s not going to be Elneny. A lot of people seem to think it’s Eddie, but fingers crossed Saliba is going to recover and be fit to play,” Canton said.

Shouldn’t be missed

Elneny being out for such a long time is a real blow for Arsenal, but the reality is that he shouldn’t be missed too much by the Gunners.

With Jorginho’s arrival in January, Arsenal have plenty of midfield depth to be getting by with, and, in all honesty, if Elneny was in line to start any games between now and the end of the season, something would have to have gone horribly wrong.

Now, we’re not saying that the Egyptian is a bad player by any means, but he’s far from Arsenal’s first-choice, that’s for sure.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all