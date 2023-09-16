Arsenal have a scary amount of young talent on their hands at the moment.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and, of course, Bukayo Saka are all absolutely incredible for their ages, but one man who gets overlooked in this conversation sometimes is Martin Odegaard.

Perhaps it’s due to how mature he is or because of how long he’s been in the public eye, but it’s easy to forget just how young Odegaard is.

The 24-year-old is still only a young player, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has predicted that the Norwegian could be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for the next 10 years.

Decade of dominance

Morrison spoke incredibly highly of the £30m player.

“There are loads, Bernardo Silva, but I will tell you one who was brilliant, Martin Odegaard was brilliant for Norway,” Campbell said.

Campbell then touched on Odegaard’s international performances again later in the show.

“He’s brilliant yeah. He’s a top, top player. He could be one of the best around in the midfield for the next 10 years in the Premier League,” Campbell said.

Frightening

It’s not just frightening to think what Odegaard can do over the next 10 years. It’s scary to imagine how good this entire Arsenal side can become over that period.

The Gunners have so many good young players at the moment, and if they just continue to get better and better, they will be one of the very best teams we’ve ever seen.

This Arsenal team could go on to become something very special.