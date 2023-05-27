‘For the good of his career’: Pundit says ‘fantastic’ player has to leave Arsenal for his own good











Jay Bothroyd has stated that Eddie Nketiah needs to leave Arsenal for his own good this summer.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the pundit urged Nketiah to leave the club.

The striker signed a new contract with the Gunners last summer, but his role in the team hasn’t increased at all as he remains the firm second-choice striker behind Gabriel Jesus.

Nketiah has been a bit-part player for the Gunners this season, and Bothroyd believes that at the age of 23, the ‘fantastic’ striker needs to leave the Emirates in search of more first-team football in order to progress his career.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nketiah needs to leave

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the Arsenal striker.

“I would probably say Eddie Nketiah as well. Even though he has stood in for Jesus as well and has scored some important goals and some big performances. He needs to go and play week-in week-out now for the good of his career, I think he’s capable of doing that and Arsenal would be compensated for that as well,” Bothroyd said.

What does he want?

There is a case to make that Nketiah should leave Arsenal this summer, but it depends on what he wants to do with his career.

Does Nketiah want to play every week and make a real name for himself? Or does he want to be a squad player in a successful side that are likely to win trophies in the coming years.

It’s almost the reverse-Harry Kane conundrum. Personal glory vs the chance to win silverware at one of the biggest clubs in England.

At the age of just 23, Nketiah does have time on his side, but if he wants to forge a real legacy in this game, he needs to start playing more.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Show all