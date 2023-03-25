‘For sure’: After Leeds approach, 45-year-old manager is wanted by Real Madrid – Fabrizio Romano











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Real Madrid and their search for a potential new manager.

Carlo Ancelotti, as ever, is under pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment and Madrid already have some potential replacements in mind.

Mauricio Pochettino is one option, while club legend, Raul, is reportedly another gaffer who is appreciated by Los Blancos.

This comes just a couple of months after Raul was approached by Leeds United when they sacked Jesse Marsch in early February.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Real Madrid like Raul

Romano shared what he knows about Madrid and Raul.

“He was on the list of Real Madrid, why? Because Real Madrid are still backing and protcecting Carlo Ancelotti, they still dream of the Champions League and they want Ancelotti to work in the best way and not feeling any pressure. But we also know that at Real Madrid winning titles is crucial. So, Real Madrid have some potential ideas and Tuchel was one of them, the others are for sure Raul and for sure Mauricio Pochettino, coaches who are appreciated internally at Real Madrid,” Romano said.

Right to reject Leeds

Raul will feel very vindicated in his decision to reject Leeds United if he ends up getting the Real Madrid job.

With all due respect to Leeds, there’s no comparison between the Yorkshire club and Real Madrid, especially when your name is Raul.

The 45-year-old is a bona fide club legend at Madrid, the fans absolutely love him and this is undoubtedly his dream job.

He probably wouldn’t have been considered for this role if he’d joined Leeds earlier this year, but now, he could end up in the Bernabeu dugout at the end of the season.

Photo By Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

Show all