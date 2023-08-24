‘For me’: Pundit thinks Arsenal will struggle to compete with Manchester City with 24-year-old starting games

Gabby Agbonlahor has criticised Eddie Nketiah for missing too many chances as he suggested that Erling Haaland would finish the opportunity the Arsenal striker squandered against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT as he backed Manchester City to once again beat Mikel Arteta’s side to the Premier League title this season.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah has received a golden opportunity at the start of this campaign. The 24-year-old has started both of the Gunners’ opening two league games due to the injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus.

Agbonlahor not convinced by Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

He did score in the win over Nottingham Forest. But he failed to add to his tally at Selhurst Park. He did however, have the chances to score against the Eagles.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah hit the post at one stage. And he looked destined to score on another occasion when he was played in. However, the forward tried to be too cute and went to chip the ball over Sam Johnstone. Unfortunately, he got the attempt wrong and ended up missing the target altogether.

Agbonlahor was asked about whether Arsenal will be able to compete with City for the title. And he pinpointed Nketiah as one of the reasons why they may fall short again.

“I think Arsenal will push them but that I just think that experience, [Manchester City] know how to do it. Haaland. I was watching the Crystal Palace game and Nketiah, he misses too many chances for me,” he told talkSPORT.

“He got put through, I think it was by Rice. He tried to dink the keeper, over the bar. Haaland puts that away. So I do think Manchester City will win it.”

In fairness to Nketiah, it was his run which earned Arsenal the penalty which decided the game. He managed to get the crucial touch on the ball which meant that the referee had little choice after Johnstone had brought him down.

And Nketiah’s record when he has been able to start for Arsenal is very impressive. But it is surely fair to say that Arteta’s side do not appear to have that incredibly prolific striker in their ranks.

Even Gabriel Jesus came in for his criticism for his apparent lack of goals last season.

But Arteta’s system does not rely on one player scoring all of the goals. So it is not the end of the world if the goals are shared around.

Ultimately, the most important thing right now is that Nketiah has helped Arsenal start the campaign with two wins from two.