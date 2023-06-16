Jose Enrique has named Frenkie De Jong as the player Liverpool need to sign more than anyone else.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Enrique was discussing his dream signing for the Reds this summer, and he says that now that Jude Bellingham has gone to Real Madrid, De Jong is the player he wants.

The Dutch midfielder has been very impressive for Barcelona for a number of years now, and Enrique would like to see the 26-year-old come to Anfield to try his hand in the Premier League.

De Jong is perfect

Enrique gave his verdict on the Barcelona star potentially joining Liverpool.

“For me it could be many options, but for me a number eight is what we need the most, obviously Jude Bellingham is not available anymore, it would be Frenkie De Jong, and for Newcastle, it would be Mane,” Enrique said.

Would be brilliant

Enrique is speaking a lot of sense here, Frenkie De Jong would be brilliant for Liverpool.

Capable of operating in multiple midfield roles as well as at centre-back, De Jong is a true Rolls Royce of a player, combining technicality with physicality with grace.

Factor in that he’s already good friends with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo from the national team, and youd have to say that he’d fit in brilliantly at Liverpool.

Of course, signing any player from Barcelona isn’t easy, so this transfer may just be nothing more than a pipe dream.

Whether De Jong joins or not, the truth of the matter is that Liverpool need more midfield additions.