‘For me’: Jermain Defoe says Tottenham have made a signing that is even better than Declan Rice to Arsenal

The transfer window has been closed for a month now, and we’ve had plenty of time to digest the best and worst signings of the window just gone.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Declan Rice look like stars for Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, while the likes of Andre Onana and Kai Havertz will have to improve to justify their pricetags.

However, according to Jermain Defoe, there is one signing that stands out above the rest as the signing of the summer this time around.

Indeed, speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Defoe has named Tottenham’s James Maddison ahead of the likes of Rice and Szoboszlai as his signing of the summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Maddison signing of the summer

Defoe gave his verdict on the Tottenham midfielder.

“What is pleasing is the performances, when you watch the games it’s exciting. You mention Bissouma and obviously Maddison has come in, for me, he has been the best signing of the summer, I think once he gets on the ball, he’s the trigger for players to come alive now, the manager has done an amazing job,” Defoe said.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

So far so good

It’s hard to argue with what Defoe is saying here.

Indeed, for Maddison at Tottenham it’s been so far so good.

He’s yet to lose a game for Spurs and he won the August Premier League Player of the Month award after his fantastic start for his new club.

Of course, it’s hard to pick out a definitive Signing of the Summer after just a handful of games, but if you were to make an early call on that front, Maddison would surely be the pick of the bunch.