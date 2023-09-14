‘For me’: Danny Murphy says Gareth Southgate simply has to start £30m Arsenal player for England

Pundit Danny Murphy has shared his thoughts on Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and he believes that the goalkeeper should be starting for England.

Currently, the Arsenal goalkeeper is playing second fiddle to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Ramsdale was given a start in England’s last match against Scotland.

Danny Murphy believes the player should be in the sticks more often. Speaking on the FIVES YouTube channel and was asked which England goalkeeper he would start, bench and drop. In that order, he said: “Ramsdale for me, Pickford, and then Pope.”

England have so much depth in the position and it is great to see. Despite Pickford currently being the number one, Murphy was quick to pick the Arsenal goalkeeper as his number one.

Danny Murphy believes Ramsdale should start for England

So far, Ramsdale has four caps for England. Meanwhile, Pickford has 55 caps for the Three Lions. Therefore it is a big claim for Murphy to want to replace the Everton goalkeeper.

Despite this, it does feel like it could soon be time to change the goalkeeper in between the sticks. Arguably, Pickford hasn’t done anything wrong for England and he has made had some top performances over the years.

With Pickford 29 years-old and Ramsdale 25 years-old, there will definitely be time for the Arsenal goalkeeper to become the first choice at the club.

You can see why Murphy is preferring the Arsenal player. The £30m goalkeeper has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy for his performance over the past 12 months.

It will be really interesting to see how Gareth Southgate sets England up over the next international break in October.

Ramsdale also has to deal with competing with David Raya as well at Arsenal so the mentality of the player is definitely at a high-level.