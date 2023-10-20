‘For 101 reasons’: Journalist has now made a claim about Sheikh Jassim buying Tottenham

Sheikh Jassim will not be buying Manchester United.

The Qatari has pulled out of the race to become the new owner of the Red Devils as Jim Ratcliffe instead looks set to become a minority shareholder at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s not very often that a multi-billionaire doesn’t get what they want, and after his failure with United, many are speculating that Sheikh Jassim could soon be in the market for another Premier League club.

Tottenham have been touted as a potential takeover target for the Sheikh, but according to Gabriel Marcotti, speaking on ESPN, that is very unlikely.

Indeed, Marcotti says that there are 101 reasons that Sheikh Jassim won’t buy Spurs, and he questioned whether or not he will actually be able to buy any club due to his links to QSI.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Sheikh Jassim won’t buy Tottenham

Marcotti gave his verdict on this situation along with Nedum Onuoha.

“Now that he won’t be buying Manchester United, Sheikh Jassim is being linked with Tottenham, Gab,” Onuoha said.

“He is going to continue to be linked with every club out there that is putatively for sale, I don’t see this happening for 101 reasons. The United thing was one thing, but there’s a growing thing about owning more than one club, I know Sheikh Jassim isn’t QSI, but he’s not that far away either,” Marcotti said.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Difficult

It may be difficult for Sheikh Jassim to find a club to invest in now.

The reality is that most of the big Premier League clubs now aren’t up for sale, and as Marcotti says, there are questions around multi-club ownership at the moment and his links with QSI.

Football club ownership is more complicated now than it ever has been, and it will be interesting to see how these situations develop in the coming years, particularly at Tottenham after Daniel Levy said he was open to investment.