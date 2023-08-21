Folarin Balogun to Chelsea could happen as ‘personal terms agreed’

Chelsea are looking to keep on adding young players to their squad and their quest to do so has now taken them to Arsenal.

The Blues have spent a fortune once again this summer in adding young and exciting talent to the ranks for Mauricio Pochettino to work with.

And now, it looks like they’re trying to do another piece of business by tempting Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun to the club.

According to FootballTransfers, Chelsea have already agreed persona terms with Balogun as they look to add a new striker to the squad.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

FT claims that a deal has been struck over personal terms with Balogun, although there is some distance between a fee being agreed between the two clubs as it stands.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Monaco are the team looking most likely to land Balogun now. Arsenal want to bring in around £50m for the young striker, after his superb season in Ligue 1 last term.

Lauded as a player with ‘frightening‘ potential, Balogun doesn’t quite seem to have convinced Mikel Arteta of his talent, meaning a move is now likely.

Chelsea move would be a surprise

While Balogun wants to go and play football, it’s questionable whether a move to Chelsea is where he’d get that football.

They have signed Nicolas Jackson this summer and he’s looked ok in the opening few games. Balogun would have a job on his hands dislodging him in the number nine position, just as he having trouble in doing the same at Arsenal with Jesus and Nketiah.

Chelsea are stockpiling a host of young players and should have a bright future. But whether or not Balogun is the right move, is questionable at best.

On paper, it looks like there might be better options for Balogun right now.