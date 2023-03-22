Folarin Balogun shares what he's relationship with Mikel Arteta is like











Young forward Folarin Balogun has now opened up on what his relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is like.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the on-loan England under-21 international addressed a number of topics.

Many Arsenal fans will be well aware of Folarin Balogun’s exploits in France this season.

He’s become one of the stars of the show for Stade Reims, and helped them rise up the table under Will Still.

The 21-year-old already has 17 goals in 27 appearances this season, which is an exceptional record.

He’s only two goals away from the top of the scoring charts in France, and has outscored Lionel Messi.

Mikel Arteta has admitted he’s very aware of how well Balogun is doing away from Arsenal this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Balogun admitted last week he was frustrated he didn’t get as many opportunities as he would like in the Gunners first-team.

Arsenal may have a big decision to make when he returns from France in the summer.

Balogun opens up on relationship with Arsenal boss Arteta

Asked about the comments Arteta had made about him recently, Balogun said: “It’s really positive that he can say these things.

“I’m sure we’ll speak at the end of the season and we’ll have a lot of things to discuss.

“It’s nice that he’s watching and paying attention to what’s going on, yeah it’s good.”

It’s hard to see right now where Balogun would fit into the current Arsenal set-up.

Gabriel Jesus is Arteta’s first-choice to play up-front, but he also has plenty of alternative options.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah proved to be an able deputy for much of his time he was unavailable due to injury.

Arsenal also turned to the transfer market to reinforce their options, and Leandro Trossard has been sensational since arriving from Brighton.

Mikel Arteta will know the dilemma he has to deal with when it comes to Balogun’s Arsenal future.

Plenty of Arsenal fans won’t want to see an academy graduate who’s performing so well right now, fail to reach his full potential at The Emirates.

Show all