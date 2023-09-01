Folarin Balogun now shares what Thierry Henry texted him after he left Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has shared what Thierry Henry texted him after he left Arsenal to join Monaco this week.

The former Gunners striker has been speaking to The Athletic after sealing a move to France.

Balogun was out of favour under Mikel Arteta after returning from a successful loan spell with Reims.

The 22-year-old was behind the likes of Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at Arsenal.

He netted 22 goals in France last season and was keen to move on to play regular first-team football.

And after completing a switch to Monaco, Balogun has shared what Arsenal legend Thierry Henry texted him following his move.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Balogun shares what Henry texted him after Arsenal exit

Speaking to The Athletic, Balogun revealed that Henry messaged him to congratulate him after his move away from Arsenal.

“After we (Reims) played here he contacted me to congratulate me on my game,” he said.

“I knew he had played here and he told me a bit about the club and that it’s a beautiful place.

“That was it, really. But even after my first training session here (yesterday), he texted to say congratulations on the move. It’s a good feeling to have the support of someone like him.”

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Balogun will be looking to replicate what was a brilliant campaign for him last time out at Reims.

It was a huge shame from Arsenal’s point of view to lose such a talented product of their academy.

But the Gunners picked up a decent fee for the USMNT star and it was probably the best move for all parties involved.

Balogun was unlikely to break into Arsenal’s side due to the growing influence of Jesus and even Nketiah.