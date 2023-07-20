Folarin Balogun now makes honest claim about Mikel Arteta after working with him at Arsenal

After Arsenal smashed five past the MLS All-Stars this morning, USMNT striker Folarin Balogun delivered his verdict on Mikel Arteta and how he approaches games.

The Spaniard has been at the helm at Arsenal for three-and-a-half years now, and he has completely changed the club – both from the inside as well as from an outsider’s point of view.

He has made Arsenal one of the best sides in Europe, and Balogun seems really impressed. Here’s what he said while speaking on AppleTV+ after the game.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is relentless

Arsenal took on Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars early this morning and the Gunners made light work of the best players in the American league.

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have been too happy with the way his side started, but there was hardly any threat as the game went on, and the North Londoners were in complete control.

Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard put Arsenal 2-0 up at half time, before Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz pushed the score up to 5-0 in the second half.

Folarin Balogun was brought on as a substitute and he had a decent game. After full-time, he was asked if Arteta took this friendly seriously or if he was just having a bit of fun.

The young striker replied: “Deadly serious, I won’t even lie.

“He’s relentless as you’ve seen. What you see with him is what you get. He’s very demanding and that’s a good mentality for us.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

A team is only as good as its manager, and Mikel Arteta is the reason why Arsenal have been sensational over the last 12 months.

The Spaniard took charge of a Gunners side that was down and out back in December 2019. There were players who showed no real passion and there was hardly any positivity around the club.

Arteta took that challenge on, faced immense criticism along the way and then managed to make the Gunners one of the most exciting teams to watch in the world.

Arsenal almost won the Premier League title last season, but they fell off towards the end. Arteta will now push his side to go that step further in the upcoming campaign.