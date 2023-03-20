Folarin Balogun amazed after seeing Bukayo Saka's performance for Arsenal yesterday











Folarin Balogun has taken to Instagram to praise Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after his performance against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Gunners picked up a 4-1 win over the Eagles and Saka played a pivotal role once again as he bagged two goals.

Saka was also the provider for Gabriel Martinelli’s opener, which means he is the first player in the Premier League to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a brilliant campaign; his display yesterday helped to fire Arsenal into an eight point lead at the top of the table.

And Arsenal loanee, Folarin Balogun, was certainly impressed after seeing Saka’s performance against Palace.

Balogun reacts to Saka display

Saka took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at picking up an important win yesterday.

He wrote: “What a way to go into the international break!”

His teammates flocked beneath the post to congratulate him on such a brilliant display, with the likes of Leandro Trossard reacting with emojis.

And Balogun responded with a round of applause emoji.

Of course, Balogun is enjoying a brilliant spell in France with Reims as he’s netted 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

It’s brilliant that the 21-year-old is still keeping up with Arsenal’s progress ahead of his return this summer.

As for Saka, his latest display has propelled the Gunners into a commanding position at the top of the table going into the international break.

The Hale End academy product will surely be in with a shout for player of the season, despite Erling Haaland’s staggering goalscoring record for Manchester City.

He’s turned up in the biggest games for Arsenal this season and if Mikel Arteta’s men do go on to lift the title, there is arguably no player who has had a greater impact on their side.

