Pundit Jermaine Jenas has been full of compliments for Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min after the side’s impressive victory over Burnley.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Jenas said that Son looked much more like his old self yesterday.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He discussed the challenges that Son faced in a relatively disappointing season last time out.

Jenas said: “Anyone who has watched Spurs last year will have seen that Son wasn’t himself.

“I think there was talk about an injury that he was having but he’s came out of the blocks flying this year and today was the Son that everyone is used to seeing.”

And there won’t be too many Tottenham fans disagreeing with that sentiment.

There had been calls for Son Heung-Min to get his chance through the middle from fans and the move does seem an inspired one.

Richarlison has so far failed to take the chance presented by Harry Kane leaving.

However, with £22m Son now once again looking like the player Premier League fans have seen for years, Spurs may have their solution.

Jenas says Son looks back to his best for Tottenham

Although not discussed by Jenas, Manor Solomon was brilliant in his introduction as well.

His first league start under Ange Postecoglou and the Israel international certainly didn’t disappoint.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, praise could be given to every Tottenham player on the day.

But it’s Son Heung-Min’s display that will have really got Spurs fans excited.

Postecologu’s side are a different proposition when the Korean is back at his goal-scoring best.

Reactions will need to be tempered by the fact that Spurs were facing a newly-promoted side in Burnley.

But there will be a lot of excitement nonetheless.

And as Jenas celebrated about Son, Tottenham do look back to their creative best under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs face Sheffield United in their next league game before they then travel to Arsenal for the North London derby.