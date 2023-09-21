Liverpool’s completely rebuilt their midfield this summer, and it’s fair to say there have been mixed results so far on this front.

Alexis Mac Allister hasn’t had the best of starts to life at Anfield, while we’ve not seen too much of Wataru Endo or Ryan Gravenberch yet.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai has looked to be a truly inspired signing so far, and according to Steve Nicol, the Hungarian has been utterly flawless since joining Liverpool.

Speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Nicol stated that he thinks Szoboszlai could be a Liverpool legend in the coming years, claiming that he hopes he stays at the club for another 10 years.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Szoboszlai flawless

Nicol was full of praise for the midfielder.

“The surprise has been Szoboszlai. The guy has been silky. Every single thing he does is immaculate, and he makes it look easy. It’s four games and he has been flawless in four games. It’s early to stick a halo over his head, but if he keeps doing what he’s doing, this guy is absolutely going to be a legend at Liverpool and hopefully he will be here for 10 years,” Nicol said.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Incredible start

It has to be said that Szoboszlai has been utterly brilliant since joining Liverpool.

As Nicol says, he hasn’t put a foot wrong in a Liverpool shirt so far, and he’s well on his way to becoming a potential Anfield legend.

Of course, becoming a legend at Liverpool is not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, but, if Szoboszlai can keep this up for a few years, he will surely lead the Reds to come serious silverware.

Szoboszlai could well be one of the best signings of the summer.