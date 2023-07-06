Five clubs now want to sign ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player, he wants to leave

The latest reports suggest that five clubs are interested in signing Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun this summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Balogun’s future at Arsenal is in doubt as he wants to play consistent first-team football next season.

The striker, who scored 21 league goals last season on loan in Ligue 1, is expected to leave during the transfer window.

The same report suggests that Arsenal want £50million for Balogun. The five clubs interested are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Balogun is wanted by five clubs

It is no shock to see Balogun pick up lots of interest after such a good season on loan in France. The striker scored 22 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

The ‘phenomenal‘ talent has a lot going on at the moment. He most recently switched allegiances to the USA and scored in his second appearance for the club.

With him clearly being a very prolific finisher, it is somewhat of a shock to hear him being reportedly allowed to leave during the summer. He is also only 22 years-old and clearly has bags of potential.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The clear issue is that Arsenal have great attacking talent and forward Gabriel Jesus is currently ahead of Balogun in the pecking order.

With the report suggesting that Balogun wants consistent game time, it will be hard to keep him at the club. This is due to the fact that they cannot promise this to him.

It is a good time at Arsenal right now but Balogun is picking up some big interest from top clubs so he is definitely a player to watch this transfer window.