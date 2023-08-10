Tottenham Hotspur have blown hot and cold in pre-season.

The north London club have combined some really promising performances with some really dodgy results, but there is reason to be optimistic at Tottenham.

Indeed, we’re entering a new era under a new manager at Spurs, and this represents a real chance for some fringe players to step into the limelight.

One player who is making the most of this opportunity is Yves Bissouma.

Indeed, the Malian midfielder has apparently caught Postecoglou’s eye in recent times, and according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Bissouma actually came back to training this summer looking fitter than everyone else.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Bissouma has been working

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about the £25m man.

“In terms of standout players, I’m going to go with Bissouma. He arrived with such promise and we didn’t see his best last season. It was only under Ryan Mason that he looked fit and sharp again, under Conte there was nothing. It feels like Postecoglou really likes him and it feels like he came back to training fitter than anyone else and he’s looked good in the pre-season games in Asia and Australia,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Big season pending

Bissouma has been putting in the work off the pitch at Tottenham, and it sounds as though the midfielder could have a big season.

Yes, last term was underwhelming for Bissouma, but we mustn’t forget that Bissouma was absolutely brilliant at Brighton before joining Spurs, and if he can rediscover that form, he will be a star.

We’re going to see some unlikely stars emerge for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, and if anyone is primed and ready to have a breakout season, it’s Bissouma.