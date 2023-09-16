Tottenham Hotspur may have lost Harry Kane this summer, but it didn’t take them too long to find a new hero.

Indeed, James Maddison has taken up the mantel as being Spurs’ star man brilliantly, and, to be honest, Spurs are looking better than ever right now.

Maddison just looks like he fits in at Tottenham to a tee. He’s cut from the same cloth as the likes of Rafa Van der Vaart, Paul Gascoigne and Glenn Hoddle. He can create something out of nothing and look like he’s not even trying while doing it.

Speaking to 90Min, Peter Crouch has given Maddison some serious praise, and he says that the midfielder, quite simply, looks like the perfect fit at Spurs right now.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Perfect fit

Crouch spoke about the £45m player and how he suits Spurs.

“There is something amazing about having the fans on your side again. Under Mourinho and Conte it was toxic at times,” Crouch said.

“In James Maddison they have a player there who just looks like he fits the club perfectly,”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Tottenham player

Maddison may have only just joined Tottenham, but it really does feel as though he already encompasses everything this club should be about.

Attacking, entertaining and with a bit of swagger. That is the Tottenham way, and, sadly, Spurs have lost that in recent years.

However, with Ange Postecoglou in the dugout and Maddison pulling all the strings on the pitch, Spurs are, slowly but surely, getting back to what they should be.