Wataru Endo probably couldn’t have asked for a better start to life at Liverpool.

Two games, two wins and a last-minute winner to boot. What more can you ask for?

From a team perspective, Endo’s start to life on Merseyside has been perfect, but from a personal perspective, there is plenty of room for improvement.

Indeed, Endo hasn’t quite looked like a true Fabinho replacement just yet, and speaking to Off The Ball, Kenny Cunningham has questioned the Japan international.

The pundit says that Sunday was the first time he’d seen Endo live, and while he says it’s too early to judge him as a player, he wasn’t impressed by what he saw against Newcastle.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Unimpressive

Cunningham gave his verdict on the £15m midfielder.

“I have to say there’s still a question mark over Endo. That is the first time I’ve seen him in a live today in a Liverpool jersey. It’s too early to judge him, but I thought he found it difficult in the opening 20 minutes of that game. Is he the solution in that anchor position? There’s a bit of a question mark there for me,” Cunningham said.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tough start

Endo hasn’t looked amazing so far for Liverpool, but you have to remember that both of his appearances so far have been in a team playing with 10 men.

Your job as a holding midfielder is so much harder when your team is a man down, so we can excuse Endo lacking a little bit in these two games so far.

As Cunningham says, it’s way too early to be making any sort of snap judgement on the player, and we may have to be patient with Endo and see if he can reach the level expected of him.