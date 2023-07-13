Journalist claims Aston Villa have made bid for ‘astonishing’ forward

The latest news from journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Aston Villa have finally submitted an offer for top target Moussa Diaby.

Journalist Florian Pletternberg said: “Leverkusen has received a first official offer from Aston Villa yesterday!

“Understand it was around €45m. Bayer 04 rejected Leverkusen wants around €60m. Poker ongoing”

No doubt it is definitely setback to see that Aston Villa’s first bid has been rejected for the Bundesliga winger. Despite that, there will be a lot of negotiating to make sure that both teams get the best deal.

Villa mean business this transfer window. They have already signed Pau Torres and they want to make sure that they become a consistent side battling for Europe.

There is no doubting that Diaby is an ‘astonishing‘ talent and it shows how much Villa rate him as they put in a very big bid for him.

The right-winger has a very good record for Leverkusen. He has played 172 times, scoring 49 goals and picking up 48 assists.

This is very impressive, and all the more impressive baring in mind the fact that he is still only 24 years-old. The Frenchman has bags of potential.

If Villa were able to sign him then it would be a huge statement intent from them as they look to upset the traditional bigger sides in the division.

With the club putting in a big bid already for Diaby, you would expect that they make another bid to try and sign him. With Leverkusen having a valuation for the player, Villa will hope that they can meet in the middle.

This could be a transfer that takes a while to be sorted, but Unai Emery will hope that he can have him sooner rather than later so that the player can mix with the squad during pre-season.