‘Finding it hard’: Pundit says £60m Tottenham player is really struggling right now

Tottenham are still flying in the Premier League.

The north London club are top of the table and unbeaten after eight games, but there are a few underlying issues at Spurs that probably do need addressing.

Indeed, as much as we’re fans of what Ange Postecoglou is doing at Tottenham, there are a few players who need to kick it up a gear if Spurs are going to push on.

One such player is certainly Richarlison.

The Brazilian missed, yet another, sitter against Luton at the weekend, and, on another day, that could’ve cost Spurs the game.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been discussing Spurs’ title credentials, and he named Richarlison as a player who is struggling and a reason why he doesn’t think Spurs can genuinely challenge for a title.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Richarlison struggling

Cascarino spoke about the £60m striker and his struggles.

“No, not at the moment. Richarlison is struggling, for whatever reason he is finding it hard. Son was really quiet in the game. I keep going back to that point, a player who can make the difference in a moment to enable a victory,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Not good enough

As much as we hate to point the finger in this way, it has to be said that Richarlison still hasn’t been good enough this season.

Yes, he had his moment against Sheffield United, but he’s yet to score a goal since then, and he missed from all of three yards on Saturday against Luton.

The Brazilian needs to step things up if he wants to play a part in a title challenge at Tottenham, because if there’s one thing you can’t afford when you’re gunning for it at the top, it’s wastefulness.