'Find their feet soon': Jenas makes top four claim as Newcastle, Spurs and Klopp battle it out











Speaking to BT Sport, Jermaine Jenas has been discussing the race for the top four and Newcastle United.

The race for the Champions League is wide open. Tottenham are in poor form, Newcastle can’t buy a goal and Liverpool are blowing hot and cold.

It genuinely seems as though nobody wants to finish fourth, and while history suggests that either Tottenham or Liverpool will clinch that final Champions League spot, Jenas says that Newcastle shouldn’t be written off in this race, claiming that the Magpies will find their feet soon.

Jenas backs Newcastle to come good

The pundit gave his verdict on the top four race.

“You can’t write off the Toon man. They’ve had a bit of a sticky spell, but it will come back around. I think their sights were so focused on that big final, they just lost their way a bit and then walked into the game against Man City away. They’re going to find their feet soon and will get back into the rhythm of winning games at St James’ Park, they will be right there in part of the conversation,” Jenas said.

Can’t write anyone off

Jenas says that you can’t write Newcastle off in this race for the top four, and, in all honesty, you can’t write anyone off this season.

Tottenham have some easy games coming up, so they could pull clear. Liverpool may have just lost to Bournemouth, but last week they were beating Manchester United 7-0, while, on their day, Newcastle are amongst the best teams in England.

Factor in that Brighton, Brentford and Fulham aren’t too far behind either, and you actually have what could be one of the most exciting top four races we’ve seen in years.

It’s going to be incredibly entertaining to see how this race turns out.

