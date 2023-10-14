Financial details now sorted as Rangers manager decision looming

Glasgow Rangers appearing to be nearing the end of their search for a new manager to take the Ibrox reins.

Rangers have been looking for a new coach for the Ibrox dugout for just under two weeks now.

As things stand, it looks like we’re down to just two candidates for the Rangers job.

The Ibrox board will now be picking between Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat, according to reports.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Daily Record has now provided an update on the state of play regarding the Rangers manager’s job.

Apparently, key discussions were still taking place yesterday between the Ibrox club and candidates Clement and Muscat.

Both men have reportedly been quizzed on a number of topics which could yet determine the identity of the new Rangers manager.

Now, both Clement and Muscat expect to know which of the two has got the job before Monday morning.

The outlet also reported that the respective financial packages for both contenders have been thrashed out.

This means there should be no obvious cause for further delay once chairman John Bennett and his board has made a decision.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear that a decision regarding the new Rangers manager is now looming.

Both candidates are good shouts for the Ibrox job and it looks like plenty of fans and pundits would be happy with either.

Hopefully by the start of the week, the public will know who will next be in the Rangers dugout.